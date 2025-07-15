Ajax has confirmed the signing of winger Raul Moro from Real Valladolid.
Ajax are paying around €11 million to sign the talented Spaniard, who has signed a five-year deal in Amsterdam.
Ajax wanted to sign Moro last January but the move broke down when he suffered an injury. The deal has now been completed and the Spaniard will be playing in the Eredivisie next season.
The 22-year-old can play on either wing and spent time at both Barcelona and Lazio before joining Real Valladolid. He made over 60 appearances for the La Liga side.