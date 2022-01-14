Ajax have confirmed that they have agreed a fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for Brazilian winger David Neres, who will leave the Amsterdam club after five years.
Neres has been linked with a move to Ukraine for weeks and it has now been confirmed that a deal has been agreed. Ajax will receive a fee of €12 million, which could rise to €16 million.
Neres will now head to Ukraine for a medical before penning his contract, which will bring an end his spell in Amsterdam.
Neres joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in January 2017 and he has since made 180 appearances, scoring 47 goals and adding 41 assists.