Ajax have signed Sevilla attacker Lucas Ocampos on loan with an option to buy.
After Antony’s departure, Ajax set their sights on Ocampos and it was believed to be a straightforward move on Tuesday. However, the supervisory board blocked the transfer because of the €20 million fee.
It seemed the deal was off on Wednesday morning but Ajax have worked hard to get the deal done on a loan with option to buy instead. Ajax pays €4 million to loan the 28-year-old and will have to pay €16 million more to make it permanent.
Ocampos started his career with River Plate and ended up at Sevilla in 2019 via AS Monaco, Olympique Marseille, Genoa, and AC Milan. He played 135 times for Sevilla, scoring 34 times and adding 15 assists.