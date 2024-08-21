Ajax has completed the signing of Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani on a season-long loan deal.
Ajax are desperately working on a number of departures in the coming days to allow them to bring in some key arrivals.
One of those arrivals is Rugani, who has been linked with the Amsterdam club for weeks. Finally, on Wednesday, Ajax confirmed his signing on a loan deal from Juventus.
The 30-year-old has been with Juventus since 2012 and has had loan spells with Empoli, Stade Rennais and Cagliari. He has managed to make 148 appearances for Juventus and is a seven time Italy international.
Ajax have managed to register Rugani in time for their Europa League playoff match with Jagiellonia Bialystock.