Ajax have announced that Kjell Scherpen has departed the club to join Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
Ajax signed Scherpen from Emmen back in 2019 but he only made four appearances for the first-team, and mainly played for Jong Ajax in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
The 21-year-old has now departed to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee. Their head coach Graham Potter said on the club’s website, “We’re delighted to welcome Kjell to the club. He’s a player we have been monitoring for a while and we see him as a player with a lot of the right attributes.”
Ajax have already signed Remko Pasveer and Jay Gorter this summer to compete with Maarten Stekelenburg for the starting goalkeeper role.