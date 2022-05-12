Ajax has confirmed that Alfred Schreuder will replace Erik ten Hag as their head coach this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 49-year-old is currently head coach of Belgian side Club Brugge but he will depart after this season to take on the Ajax job. He has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third.
Schreuder has previously worked as an assistant to Ten Hag with Ajax but he left for Hoffenheim in the summer of 2019. He was then an assistant with Barcelona before taking on the Club Brugge job in January.
Speaking to the Ajax website, Schreuder said, “Becoming head coach at Ajax is an honor and a great opportunity for me, which I grab with both hands. I am happy to return, because in the one and a half years that I worked at Ajax I had a great time at the club.”
On what he wants to achieve, Schreuder said, “I would like to win prizes in Amsterdam with a team that plays attractive football. With a good balance between experienced top players and the many great talents.”