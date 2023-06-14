Maurice Steijn is officially the new head coach of Ajax on a three-year contract.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Six months ago, Ajax said goodbye to Alfred Schreuder and had John Heitinga fill in on a temporary basis until the end of the season.
Technical director Sven Mislintat made it clear that Heitinga would not be the permanent choice, and he has now announced the appointment of Steijn. The 49-year-old comes over from Sparta Rotterdam, where he guided the club to sixth in the Eredivisie this season.
Steijn will be assisted by Said Bakkali, while the club is also negotiating with Hedwiges Maduro, who is under contract with the newly promoted Almere City.
It is the fifth club in management for Steijn, who started with ADO Den Haag before moving on to VVV-Venlo, Al-Wahda and then NAC Breda. He has been with Sparta for a year and a half, firstly saving them from relegation before just missing out on a European spot this campaign.
Mislintat told the Ajax website, “Maurice has now been active as a trainer in professional football for roughly twenty years, of which more than twelve years as head coach. He has achieved much better results than expected at all the clubs where he worked to be an over-performer.”