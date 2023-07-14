Ajax have officially confirmed that Dusan Tadic has terminated his contract with immediate effect.
Reports came on Thursday that Tadic was unhappy with the quality at Ajax and had held a meeting with director Sven Mislintat.
Ajax have now confirmed that Tadic has left the club after a mutual termination of his contract, which ran for another year.
Tadic told the club website, “The decision to leave the club has been very difficult to make. However, I believe that now is the right time. I think it’s not only good for me, but also for the club to have a fresh start. I will remain an Ajax player forever and hope to return to Amsterdam soon, in a different role as a coach.”
Sven Mislintat added, “Dusan has informed us that he wanted to terminate his current contract here in Amsterdam. Since his arrival in 2018, year in year out he has shown how important he was to the team, standing as a true leader both on and off the pitch. Last year he also stood out above everyone with his statistics and since his arrival in Amsterdam he has not missed a single competition match.
“It is therefore also a loss for Maurice Steijn and his staff that he is now gone. We would have loved to keep him for the club but respect his wish and wish him all the best in the continuation of his career. Ajax has previously been in contact with him about a continuation of his career with regard to the coaching profession, we have let him know that the door will certainly remain open for him in that respect.”
The 34-year-old made 41 appearances for Ajax, scoring 105 goals and adding 112 assists.