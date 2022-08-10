Ajax has confirmed the signing of Club America fullback Jorge Sanchez on a four-year deal.
With Noussair Mazraoui joining Bayern Munich, Ajax have been looking to bring in a new right-back this summer to provide competition to Devyne Rensch.
Ajax have paid around €5 million to sign the 24-year-old defender, who signs a deal until 2026. Sanchez made 150 appearances for Club America, scoring two goals and adding eight assists.
Sánchez is the seventh summer acquisition of this transfer period for Ajax after Steven Bergwijn, Calvin Bassey, Brian Brobbey, Owen Wijndal, Francisco Conceição, and Lorenzo Lucca.
Ajax are not finished, though, with Trabzonspor centre-back Ahmetcan Kaplan also set to come in.