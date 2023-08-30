Ajax have officially completed the signing of FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze on a deal until the summer of 2028.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax has confirmed that they have paid Metz an initial fee of €16 million for the Georgian international but that can rise to €19 million through bonuses.
The 22-year-old has started the season in Ligue 1 well, scoring twice and adding one assist in three games. Overall, he has 26 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for Metz.
Mikautadze can play on the wing but is predominantly a striker and can challenge Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom for a starting spot.