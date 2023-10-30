Ajax have officially confirmed the appointment of John van ‘t Schip as their new head coach until the end of the season.
The 59-year-old has signed a deal until the summer of 2025 as he will step into a technical position after next summer.
Van ‘t is the replacement for Maurice Steijn who departed the club after a terrible start to the campaign. Ajax is currently bottom of the Eredivisie and also at the bottom of their Europa League group.
Speaking to the club website, Van ‘t Schip said, “I am happy that it has been completed and I am very much looking forward to starting at the club where it all started for me. The conversations I had with everyone involved about this gave me a very good feeling. Ajax must quickly take the sporting path upwards and I am happy to contribute to that.”
Van ‘t Schip was a player at Ajax for a number of years and then stepped in to be a youth coach and assistant manager. He has been head coach of Jong Ajax, along with Chivas, Melbourne Heart, PEC Zwolle and the Greek national team.