Ajax confirms Van ‘t Sch... Ajax have officially confirmed the appointment of John van 't ...

AZ v NEC postponed after Dost ... The match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen was postponed ...

Lozano and PSV send Ajax to th... Hirving Lozano scored hattrick as PSV Eindhoven defeated Ajax ...

Volendam move off the bottom w... FC Volendam have climbed off the bottom of the Eredivisie ...

Twente hands Feyenoord their f... Feyenoord tasted defeat in the Eredivisie for the first time ...

Barkas earns Utrecht a point a... Vasilis Barkas saved a penalty as Utrecht earned a 0-0 ...

Almere City hold Go Ahead Eagl... Almere City gained another point on Saturday as they held ...