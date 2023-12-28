According to Fabrizio Romano, Stanis Idumbo Muzambo could be leaving Ajax in January with Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla interested.
The 18-year-old Belgian has been with Ajax since joining the club from KAA Gent in 2021 but has not featured for the first team yet.
The attacking midfielder is coming into the final months of his deal in Amsterdam and is widely expected to leave in January. According to Fabrizio Romano, both Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla have made proposals to sign Muzambo.
The Belgium U19 international has scored three times in eleven matches for Jong Ajax this season.