According to the Daily Mail, a number of clubs are looking to sign Ajax youngster Charlie Setford.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The goalkeeper, who has an English and Dutch passport, was named the Ajax talent of the year after last season, but his contract expires in the summer.
Setford can negotiate with other clubs in January and the Daily Mail is reporting that Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are two of the sides circling the stopper. Everton, AS Roma, and Southampton are also interested.
The 18-year-old plays for Jong Ajax at the moment and recently recovered from a broken wrist. Setford is an English youth international but he can play for the Netherlands as he was born in Haarlem.