Ajax could lose Setford to Tot... According to the Daily Mail, a number of clubs are ...

Eredivisie Reform Could be Nec... It’s no secret that a strong club backbone has historically ...

Memphis offered to Newcastle U... According to Sport, Barcelona are hoping to sell Memphis Depay ...

PSV Eindhoven’s U21̵... PSV Eindhoven defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the U21 Premier ...

Borussia Dortmund eye Geertrui... According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Feyenoord ...

Van Bommel would welcome Blind... Royal Antwerp head coach Mark van Bommel has discussed the ...

Manchester United won’t ... According to reports in England, Manchester United will once again ...