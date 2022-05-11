Ajax are officially Eredivisie champions after they defeated Heerenveen 5-0 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Going into Erik ten Hag’s final home game as Ajax coach, the Amsterdam side knew they already had one hand on the Eredivisie title. A win was what Ajax needed and by half time they were already 3-0 up as they breezed through Heerenveen.
Nicolas Tagliafico opened the scoring in the 19th minute after a swift team move before Steven Berghuis doubled the lead. In the 38th minute, Sebastien Haller was fouled in the box and he scored the resulting penalty.
In the second half, Ajax cruised to victory and they eventually added a fourth through Brian Brobbey and a late fifth was scored by Edson Alvarez.
Ajax claim their 36th Eredivisie title and they will be participating in the Champions League group stages next season. The party can now begin in Amsterdam.
Erik ten Hag departs with three Eredivisie titles under his belt.