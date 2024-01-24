According to Fabrizio Romano, Anass Salah-Eddine could leave Ajax on loan in the coming days.
The 22-year-old left-back impressed on loan with FC Twente last season and was hoping to break into the Ajax first team. However, he has barely featured since the arrival of Borna Sosa, while Ar’Jany Martha has been back-up.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a number of clubs are showing interest in loaning Salah-Eddine including Rangers and Torino.
Salah-Eddine still has a contract until the summer of 2025 in Amsterdam but it is unlikely that Ajax would stand in his way if he wished to depart.