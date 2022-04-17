Gerry Hamstra has confirmed that Erik ten Hag has been offered a new contract by Ajax as they try to keep him from leaving for Manchester United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It seems almost certain that Ten Hag will become the next head coach of Manchester United, despite the Ajax boss remaining tight-lipped about it.
Current Ajax technical manager Gerry Hamstra was asked about Ten Hag by ESPN before the cup final loss to PSV, “I think Erik mainly said that he is busy with this game and that he is focusing on that.
“When players and coaches do well, they are in the spotlight. That makes sense. The same goes for Eric. He did a fantastic job for a few years. We hope he stays, we are now on two scenarios. Our job is to stick to the facts and he’s not gone yet.”
Hamstra confirmed that Ten Hag has been offered a new deal, “I can be very succinct about that; that did happen. We’ve done everything we can, and we’re doing everything we can, to keep him on board. Everything that goes with it, without going into detail about what that is exactly.”
Ten Hag is giving Ajax the same answer as the English media, “He focuses on the now. Erik can determine his own future, he is old and wise enough for that. We really hope he stays. And if he doesn’t stay, we have to be ready for the second scenario.”