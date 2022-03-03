Ajax will face PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final after a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday evening.
AZ Alkmaar went into the game on an impressive 19 game unbeaten run, while Ajax was looking to bounce back after a poor 2-1 loss against Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend.
The first chance of the game resulted in a goal after eleven minutes with Steven Berghuis hammering the ball into the net via the post from just inside the box.
Four minutes later, Jesper Karlsson fired over the bar for AZ, which was the only reach chance of note for the hosts. Antony nearly made it 2-0 for Ajax before the break but he hit the post.
AZ struggled to create chances and Pascal Jansen rang the changes early in the second half with Tijjani Reijnders, Sam Beukema, and Kamal Sowah coming on. However, apart from a blocked Reijnders shot, AZ did not come close to an equaliser.
Just before the end, Davy Klaassen settled the tie with a close-range finish from Nicolas Tagliafico’s cross.
Ajax will now face PSV Eindhoven in the final on the 17th of April.