According to Voetbal International, Gabriel Misehouy has been dropped from the Ajax first team after he failed to sign a new deal.
Ajax have been trying to get Misehouy to sign a new deal for months but the midfielder has not committed his future to the club. The club set a deadline of Wednesday, but no deal was agreed.
Misehouy wants guarantees over playing time as he has not yet been handed his Eredivisie debut. He was an unused substitute at the weekend during the win over RKC Waalwijk.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax believes that Misehouy is asking for too much and he still needs to prove himself. The club has now removed Misehouy from the first team and he will now train with the Jong squad once again.
Ajax now seems resigned to losing Misehouy in the summer when his deal expires and it remains to be seen whether they push ahead for Isaac Babadi as a replacement.