According to the German branch of Sky, Liverpool have two Ajax players on their wishlist for the summer.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to make a number of signings in the summer to strengthen his squad with centre-back and defensive midfield too key positions.
Sky Germany is reporting that the club has a long shortlist of potential targets and among them is Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber and midfielder Edson Alvarez.
Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) and Evan N’Dicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) are other centre-back options with Timber. In midfield, Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan) and Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) are the Alvarez alternatives.
Timber and Alvarez were heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer with Manchester United following the former while Chelsea had a bid rejected for the latter.