Ajax comfortably defeated Willem II 5-0 on Thursday night.
Davy Klaassen came into the Ajax line-up with new father Steven Berghuis only on the bench. Antony and Sébastien Haller also returned to the starting eleven.
After 15 minutes, Antony curled the ball into the net to make it 1-0 before Lisandro Martinez made it 2-0 shortly afterwards. By the 23rd minute, Antony had made it 3-0 after being set up by Sebastien Haller.
Haller thought he had made it 4-0 before the break but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed.
Willem II kept it at 3-0 until the 71st minute when Davy Klaassen headed in a fourth and then substitute Danilo wrapped up the scoring.
Ajax are now four points clear at the top of the table, while Willem II are 12th.