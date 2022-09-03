Steven Bergwijn netted twice as Ajax eased to a simple 4-0 victory over Cambuur.
Edson Alvarez was in the Ajax starting line-up despite being disappointed a last-minute transfer to Chelsea fell through. New signings Florian Grillitsch and Lucas Ocampos began on the bench.
Ajax won this fixture 9-0 last season, but they had trouble breaking down Cambuur this time and it wasn’t until the 35th minute that they scored. Steven Berghuis crossed for Steven Bergwijn to tap-in from close range. Bergwijn then doubled the lead with an excellent strike from distance.
Kenneth Taylor was brought on at the break and he quickly added a third with a deflected strike before fellow substitute Mohammed Kudus tapped in a fourth on the hour mark.
Ajax eased to victory and their attention now focuses to their first Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.