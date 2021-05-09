Ajax comfortably defeated Feyenoord 3-0 in de Klassieker on Sunday in an entertaining clash that contained two red cards, an own goal and a missed penalty.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax didn’t have much to play for in the game, having already been crowned champions last weekend. However, Feyenoord still have a chance of catching Vitesse Arnhem in fourth.
Feyenoord were without the suspended Steven Berghuis and Jens Toornstra, meaning João Carlos Teixeira and Bryan Linssen started. Ajax were without Nicolas Tagliafico, meaning Noussair Mazraoui came into the eleven.
After twenty minutes, Ajax, who were playing in their new away kit, took the lead with Marcos Senesi unfortunately netting an own goal from a Dusan Tadic corner. Robert Bozenik thought he had equalised soon afterwards, but his goal was ruled out for offside.
Just before the break, Edson Alvarez was sent off for handling the ball in the box and Feyenoord were awarded a penalty. The spot-kick was taken by Leroy Fer, but Maarten Stekelenburg kept it out.
Erik ten Hag reacted to the red by taking off Sebastian Haller and Mazraoui at the break with Mohamed Kudus and Perr Schuurs coming on. Ajax kept Feyenoord out and on the hour mark, Tyrell Malacia was sent off for the hosts after receiving his second yellow card.
Ridgeciano Haps then entered the pitch for Feyenoord, but seven minutes later the left back netted an own goal to make it 2-0 for Ajax. The visitors then added a third before the end with Kudus finishing off a fine team move.
The loss means Feyenoord remains five points behind Vitesse with only two games left to play. It seems that the Rotterdam side are certain to head into the playoffs.