Steijn fires Twente to win ove... FC Twente secured a 2-0 win over Heerenveen on Tuesday ...

Klaassen returns to Ajax Davy Klaassen is back at Ajax, signing a one-year deal ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Joy for W... The Eredivisie continued on Sunday with three matches. Below is ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Historic ... The Eredivisie resumed following the international break with five matches ...

Memphis explains choice to joi... Memphis Depay has spoken to the media about his decision ...

Bazoer departs AZ for Turkey Riechedly Bazoer has departed AZ Alkmaar to sign for Turkish ...