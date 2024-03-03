Ajax warmed up for their Conference League first leg against Aston Villa with a 2-0 win at home to Utrecht.
John van ‘t Schip looked to shore up the defence again and lined up with five defenders. Sivert Mannsverk came into the midfield while Ahmetcan Kaplan made his first start.
Ajax kept Utrecht quiet for most of the first half but Sam Lammers did get one good chance which he fired over the bar. Ajax barely created anything but they had the lead before the break when Brian Brobbey netted his fifteenth goal of the season.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Brobbey turned provider as he set up Kenneth Taylor to fire in a second. Ajax were then reduced to ten men as VAR intervened to send Devyne Rensch off for a rash challenge on Lammers.
Utrecht could not make the extra man count and Ajax saw out the remaining minutes of the match to take the three points which moves them back to fifth. Utrecht’s 15 game unbeaten run is over and they sit eighth.
Ajax will now take some confidence into the match against Aston Villa on Thursday.