John van ‘t Schip’s debut as Ajax head coach ended in a 2-0 victory over Volendam which ended their 10-game winless run.
Ajax went into the game bottom of the table and Van ‘t Schip handed a debut to young left-back Ar’Jany Martha. The first half was one way traffic towards the Volendam goal.
Steven Berghuis missed a good chance early on, while Kristian Hlynsson and Kenneth Taylor also went close. Before the break, Steven Bergwijn also hit the crossbar.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, the hosts had the goal they deserved as Bergwijn fired the ball past Mio Backhaus after a flowing move.
Volendam got their best chance after the opener after some miscommunication in the Ajax defence. Robert Muhren was allowed in on goal but Diant Ramaj made an excellent save. Damon Mirani also forced the Ajax stopper into a good save.
Just before the end, Chuba Akpom brought jubilation to the home crowd as the striker settled the game with his first goal for Ajax.
The win moves Ajax off the bottom of the table and into 15th spot, while Volendam are 17th. A good start for Van ‘t Schip but tougher ties will lie ahead.