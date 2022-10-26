Ajax is out of the Champions League after a 3-0 loss against Liverpool in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax knew they had to win by two clear goals to keep their hopes of progressing alive and they got a huge chance early on. Brian Brobbey set up Steven Berghuis to fire a strike against the post.
Berghuis and Jorge Sanchez then had efforts from distance, while Dusan Tadic had a shot blocked. Ajax started brightly but the goal then fell on the other side.
After Jorge Sanchez misjudged a long ball, Jordan Henderson played in Mohamed Salah, who beat Remko Pasveer to the ball before scoring. It should have been 2-0 before the break but Darwin Nunez hit the ball against the post.
In the 49th minute, Nunez did net from a corner to make it 2-0 before Harvey Elliot found the roof of the net shortly afterward.
Ajax made changes but they failed to find a way back into the game and Liverpool eased to victory.
Ajax will now have to fight for their Europa League spot next week. They will finish third unless Rangers win by four or more goals.