Ajax expects a quiet transfer ... Ajax head of transfers, Kelvin de Lang has told Algemeen ...

Pavlidis ready for the next st... AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis has told De Telegraaf that ...

Huijsen completes move to AS R... AS Roma has confirmed the signing of young Dutch centre-back ...

Bergwijn can return to the Pre... According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, West Ham United ...

Lammers could depart Rangers o... According to the Daily Record, Dutch striker Sam Lammers could ...

AZ Alkmaar confirms full-back ... AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Sporting CP full ...

Arsenal planning summer move f... According to The Telegraph, Arsenal is closely following Ajax''s Jorrel ...