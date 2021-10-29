According to reports in Brazil, Ajax are interested in signing Corinthians winger Gabriel Pereira.
Ajax have had success with the Brazilian market in recent years with David Neres and Antony. The club are constantly scouting South America and results in Brazil state the Amsterdammers have set their sights on another winger.
UOL is reporting that Ajax is interested in signing Gabriel Pereira, who only has six months left on his deal with Corinthians.
Talks between the 20-year-old and Corinthains over a new deal have stalled due to the forwards wage demands. That has alerted a number of clubs in Europe including Benfica, Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt, along with Ajax.
Pereira has made 33 appearances for Corinthians, scoring twice and adding two assists.