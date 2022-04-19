According to Voetbal International, Club Brugge head coach Alfred Schreuder is a leading candidate to replace Erik ten Hag as Ajax boss in the summer.

Ten Hag is set to be named as the next head coach of Manchester United, leaving Ajax looking for a replacement.

According to Voetbal International, Ajax see Alfred Schreuder as a leading candidate. The 49-year-old has a contract with Club Brugge until 2023 but has a release clause of €1.5 million.

Schreuder joined Ten Hag at Ajax as an assistant in 2018 but left a year later for Hoffenheim. He was recently assistant to Ronald Koeman with Barcelona and became Club Brugge head coach in January.




