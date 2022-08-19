According to Voetbal International, Ajax are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech back from Chelsea should Antony depart for Manchester United.
Manchester United had an €80 million bid for Antony rejected on Thursday but the Premier League side has not given up on signing the Brazilian. The winger was still present at Ajax on Friday but he skipped training for an unknown reason.
It is unclear whether Antony will play for Ajax on Sunday as rumours of a new bid from Manchester circle.
Should Ajax decide to accept the bid for Antony, Voetbal International is reporting that the Amsterdam club will look to bring Hakim Ziyech back to the club.
Two years ago, Chelsea signed the attacker for €40 million but it is believed he is available this summer and Ajax are looking at a possible loan deal for the Moroccan.