PSV wants €60 million to sel... According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven would only be willing ...

Ajax eye Ziyech as Manchester ... According to Voetbal International, Ajax are interested in signing Hakim ...

Ajax sign Trabzonspor centre-b... Ajax have completed the signing of centre-back Ahmetcan Kaplan from ...

Schuurs departs Ajax for Turin... Perr Schuurs has departed Ajax to sign for Italian Serie ...

Timber commits future to Ajax Jurrien Timber has ended speculation that he could depart Ajax ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Manchester United to make anot... According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are set to make ...