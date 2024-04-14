Ajax came from behind to defeat FC Twente 2-1 in Amsterdam.
Ajax were boosted by the return to the starting line-up of Brian Brobbey but they did lose Kristian Hlynsson in the warm-up, meaning Mika Godts started.
FC Twente were searching for an important win in their battle for a Champions League spot and they took the lead after 31 minutes as Ricky van Wolfswinkel finished a Daan Rots cross.
Before the hour mark, Ajax were awarded a spot kick for a foul on Brobbey but after reviewing VAR it was decided the foul was outside the box. From the resulting free-kick Brobbey headed in and it was 1-1.
Brobbey was then replaced by Chuba Akpom as Ajax went in search of the winning goal. It came from the penalty spot after ex-Ajax defender Anass Salah-Eddine fouled Devyne Rensch and Steven Bergwijn made it 2-1.
The win moves Ajax back to fifth in the table, while Twente are now only five points ahead of AZ.