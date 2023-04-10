According to Voetbal International, Sven Mislintat is the new technical director of Ajax.
The German has agreed on a deal until the summer of 2026 and will be unveiled on Tuesday.
It ends a lengthy search for Ajax, who have been looking to replace Marc Overmars since he departed in February 2022. Julian Ward of Liverpool was a candidate, but they could not come to an agreement, leaving Ajax to turn to Mislintat.
The fifty-year-old German, who has previously worked at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal as chief scout, was most recently a technical director at VfB Stuttgart, but his contract was terminated in November.
It will be a relief for the club to have the position filled and Mislintat will then get to work on deciding who will be the club’s permanent head coach. John Heitinga is only a caretaker until the end of the season.