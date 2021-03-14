Ajax took a step towards the Eredivisie title on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 victory over PEC Zwolle.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With PSV Eindhoven once again dropping points earlier on Sunday, Ajax had a great chance to go eight points clear at the top with a game in hand.
Ajax began the game slowly but in the 28th minute, David Neres curled the ball into the net to make it 1-0. Ten minutes later, Nicolas Tagliafico finished from close range to make it 2-0.
PEC Zwolle were barely involved in the first-half with a Virgil Misidjan strike that was kept out by Maarten Stekelenburg the only effort they had.
After the break, Ajax camped in the PEC Zwolle half but they could not add any further goals. Ten Hag was also able to rest some key players ahead of the Europa League second leg clash against Young Boys.
Ajax are eight points clear and closing in on the title while PEC Zwolle are 13th.