Young Ajax goalkeeper Charlie Setford is dreaming of a move to Liverpool or Manchester United in the future.
The 19-year-old is currently part of the Jong Ajax squad and has made 31 appearances in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. A debut for the first team is still pending but Setford has a plan.
He told Ajax Life, “I focus on Jong Ajax. It is not expected that I will continue to play in that team for the next four years. Then it seems more logical to me to be loaned out for a year in the future, to a great competition, to gain experience. That is it most important thing for a goalkeeper. It is a tough job both physically and mentally.”
Setford has English roots and following in Edwin van der Sar’s footsteps is his dream, “England is the place to be. That’s the best competition in the world.
“If I had to choose the clubs, it would be between Liverpool and Manchester United. If I had to choose, it would be Manchester United. In the ‘theater of dreams’. Just like Edwin van der Sar.”