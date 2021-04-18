Marc Overmars has confirmed on Sunday that Ajax have failed to convince Andre Onana to sign a new deal with the club.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Onana currently has a contract with Ajax until 2022, but the club had been hoping to convince their goalkeeper to sign a new deal.
However, Overmars confirmed to ESPN on Sunday that the negotiations have failed, “The state of affairs is that we cannot resolve it. That means that we have stopped negotiating.”
Onana could now leave Ajax on a free in 2022, “That could be,” Overmars responded. “But he may be trying to make a transfer in July. It’s a shame we can’t figure it out.”
Onana is currently suspended for a doping violation. Ajax has contested the suspension with the international sports tribunal CAS.