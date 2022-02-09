Ajax defeated Vitesse Arnhem 5-0 to reach the KNVB Cup semi-finals.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been a difficult week for Ajax off the pitch following Marc Overmars departure for sending appropriate messages to female co-workers. However, on the field, the Amsterdam side is flying and they had no trouble with Vitesse.
In the 17th minute, Dusan Tadic played in Antony and the Brazilian winger raced into the Vitesse box before firing the ball past Jeroen Houwen. On 30 minutes, Sebastien Haller doubled the lead with the striker slotting in after a swift team move.
A minute into the second half, Haller finished off a pass from Steven Berghuis to make it 3-0 before Tadic added a fourth with an excellent free-kick.
Just after the hour mark, Tadic set up Antony to add a fifth and final goal for the hosts, who then gave some key players a rest such as Berghuis, Edson Alvarez and Haller.
Ajax ease into the last four of the cup, where they will meet PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar or the winner of NEC Nijmegen v Go Ahead Eagles.