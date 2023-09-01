The draw for the Europa League group stages took place on Friday with Ajax learning their opponents.

Ajax were among the top seeds for the draw but that did not spare the Amsterdammers from facing three tough opponents.

Placed alongside them in Group B are French giants Olympique Marseille, Greek champions AEK Athens, and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The top two from the group progress to the knockout round while the third placed team drops into the UEFA Conference League.




