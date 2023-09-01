The draw for the Europa League group stages took place on Friday with Ajax learning their opponents.
Ajax were among the top seeds for the draw but that did not spare the Amsterdammers from facing three tough opponents.
Placed alongside them in Group B are French giants Olympique Marseille, Greek champions AEK Athens, and Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.
The top two from the group progress to the knockout round while the third placed team drops into the UEFA Conference League.
It’s a very tough draw, for an Ajax side described last night as worryingly poor.
Intriguing to be play Brighton, a club which has much to teach an Ajax club apparently in such turmoil.