According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur has rejected Ajax’s first bid for winger Steven Bergwijn.
The Dutch winger has been linked with a move to Ajax for weeks with the Amsterdam club preparing for the departure of David Neres, who is wanted by Shakhtar Donetsk.
According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur has rejected a bid of €18 million for the 24-year-old. However, Ajax is set to return with another bid in the coming days.
Bergwijn has been sidelined by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting on Sunday that the forward has now been put up for sale.
Bergwijn played in the Ajax academy until he was 13 but then left for PSV Eindhoven, who sold the Netherlands international to Tottenham for around €30 million.