Ajax are now only one point ahead of PSV Eindhoven after being held to a 1-1 draw at Willem II.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax were always going to end the year as league leaders, but the question was how big their lead would be heading into the clash with PSV Eindhoven on the 10th of January.
It seemed Ajax would coast to victory when Antony’s low strike went past Robbin Ruiter in the 4th minute.
However, Ajax didn’t build on that lead and Willem II created chances before the break through Che Nunnely and Kwasi Wriedt.
Nine minutes into the second half, Willem II did equalise with Wriedt turning away from Schuurs before firing past Andre Onana.
Nunnely, Wriedt and Vangelis Pavlidis then had chances to give Willem II the lead, while at the other end, Dusan Tadic struck the post.
In the last few minutes, Ajax threw everything forward but Ruiter made up for his early mistakes by making three excellent saves to deny the visitors a victory.
Ajax are now only one point ahead of PSV heading into their clash next month. Willem II get a confidence boosting point but still sit 15th.