A few days before their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund, Ajax were held to a 0-0 draw by Heracles Almelo.
Ajax have defeated Borussia Dortmund (4-0) and PSV Eindhoven (5-0) in their past two games and they went to Almelo full of confidence. Erik ten Hag only made one change with Devyne Rensch replacing Noussair Mazraoui at right-back.
Ajax created some chances early on with Antony having a shot blocked before he fired over the bar. Jurrien Timber also had an effort saved by Janis Blaswich.
The best chances fell for Heracles Almelo with Remko Pasveer saving from Delano Burgzorg before Mats Knoester headed a corner just wide. Early in the second half, Noah Fadiga should have scored but was denied by Pasveer.
Davy Klaassen and David Neres appeared from the bench but Heracles managed to hold on with Blaswich making an excellent save to deny Dusan Tadic.
With the point, Ajax are now only two in front of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table. Heracles Almelo are 13th.