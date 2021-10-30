Ajax held to draw by Heracles A few days before their Champions League clash with Borussia ...

PSV come from behind to defeat... Carlos Vinícius scored his first two goals for PSV Eindhoven ...

Summerville: I wouldn’t ... Crysencio Summerville has revealed that a lack of a plan ...

Ajax eye Corinthians winger According to reports in Brazil, Ajax are interested in signing ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Alvarez extends Ajax deal Edson Alvarez has extended his contract with Ajax until 2025. Follow ...

Newcastle willing to offer Ten... According to reports in England, Ajax head coach Erik ten ...