Ajax have held talks with Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech over a possible return this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ziyech is allowed to depart Chelsea in the last few days of the transfer window and a return to Ajax could be on the cards.
Ajax needs to plan for a possible departure of Antony, who is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. Ziyech is seen as the perfect replacement on an initial loan deal which could include a permanent option.
According to Fabrizio Romano and Ajax insider Hamstelaar, Ziyech has held positive talks with Ajax director Klaas Jan Huntelaar in Amsterdam. Ziyech is open to a return to Ajax and is awaiting an official offer.
Ziyech left Ajax for Chelsea two years ago, with the Premier League side paying €40 million for the Moroccan international.