According to Voetbal International, Ajax are hoping to sign Brazilian talent Giovanni Manson Ribeiro on a free transfer.
The 18-year-old has decided not to renew his expiring contract with Santos and can leave the club on a free transfer.
Ajax director Marc Overmars is hoping to strike quickly and bring in the midfielder before another top European club can.
Ajax are already set to bring in Sao Paulo midfielder Antony this summer and look to be targeting the South American market for fresh talent.