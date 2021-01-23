According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have enquired about bringing Davinson Sanchez back to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, journalist Mike Verweij revealed that Ajax have inquired to whether Sanchez would be open to a move back to Amsterdam this month.

However, Tottenham is not willing to let any of their players leave this month.

The Colombian centre-back joined Ajax in 2016 before moving to Tottenham Hotspur a year later. This season, Sanchez has only been involved in seven Premier League games.

Verweij also revealed that Ajax is looking to sign a striker after the departure of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, but would not reveal the name.




