According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have enquired about bringing Davinson Sanchez back to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, journalist Mike Verweij revealed that Ajax have inquired to whether Sanchez would be open to a move back to Amsterdam this month.
However, Tottenham is not willing to let any of their players leave this month.
The Colombian centre-back joined Ajax in 2016 before moving to Tottenham Hotspur a year later. This season, Sanchez has only been involved in seven Premier League games.
Verweij also revealed that Ajax is looking to sign a striker after the departure of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, but would not reveal the name.