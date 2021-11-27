According to De Telegraaf chief reporter Valentijn Driessen, Ajax will move for Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Brobbey left Ajax in the summer for RB Leipzig, but the striker has been linked with a move back to Amsterdam ever since.
Speaking on Veronica Inside, Driessen said on Ajax’s plans for January, “They’re busy picking up Brobbey.
“Feyenoord has Dessers, PSV Carlos Vinícius, but Ajax has no one. Yes Danilo, but he did not even succeed at FC Twente. Ajax wants to hire Brobbey and sell David Neres during the winter break.”
Ajax is also targeting Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn, “They are also working on bringing in Bergwijn, that is also renting. If Neres leaves, you must have another player for that. That should be Bergwijn.”