According to De Telegraaf, Ajax wants to bring Daley Blind back to the club this summer.

After issues with Alfred Schreuder, Blind left Ajax in January for Bayern Munich, but he has barely played for the German giants.

Blind will be available on a free transfer this summer and De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax has been in contact with the defender. Now that Schreuder is gone, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has contacted Blind to see if he is interested in a third spell with Ajax.

However, Ajax has some competition with Royal Antwerp also interested in signing Blind. Director Marc Overmars knows Blind well, and they have a number of Dutchmen at the club including Vincent Janssen, Calvin Stengs, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, while Mark van Bommel is head coach.

The 33-year-old has made 333 appearances for Ajax in the past.




