According to Voetbal International, Ajax are set to appoint Marijn Beuker as a new technical director.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Beuker is currently the technical director of Queen’s Park in Scotland but he is set to sign an agreement with Ajax and get to work in January 2024.
According to VI, the 39-year-old was recommended to Ajax by Louis van Gaal, who knows Beuker from his time as head coach of AZ Alkmaar. At AZ, Beuker worked as talent development coordinator and director of football development.
Ajax are set to appoint Beuker along with a “Dealmaker” and both will set out the technical policy of the Amsterdam club going forward.