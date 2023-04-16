Ajax has reclaimed second spot in the Eredivisie after a 3-1 win over Emmen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
John Heitinga decided to hand 17-year-old defender Jorrel Hato his first start for the club at left-back, while Florian Grillitsch remained in midfield.
The first big chance of the game fell to Emmen when Richairo Zivkovic got through on goal, but the former Ajax striker was denied by Gerónimo Rulli.
Ajax then took control and the lead was eventually found in the 22nd minute as Edson Alvarez played the ball back for Jorge Sanchez to net. Fifteen minutes later, Sanchez then set up Steven Bergwijn to add a second.
Edson Alvarez was booked for the hosts and that means the Mexican will miss the clash with PSV Eindhoven next week. He had to be consoled by Heitinga after the yellow card was shown.
Jeremy Antonisse brought tension back into the game as he pulled one back for Emmen in the 59th minute. There was still work to do for Ajax, who managed to extend the lead in the 79th minute when a swift attack ended with Dusan Tadic, who finished calmly.
Ajax reclaims second from PSV ahead of their game next weekend while Emmen is in 16th.