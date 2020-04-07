France Football has named Ajax’s 1970’s kit as the most iconic football jersey of all time.
The prestigious French football magazine released their list of the 50 most iconic football shirts of all time on Tuesday with Ajax topping the list.
The Ajax jersey from 1970-73 which was worn during three European Cup triumphs topped the list ahead of Saint Etienne’s from the late 70’s.
Netherlands kit from the 1974 World Cup was in third while the Euro 88 winning jersey was down in 40th. Surprisingly, Ajax’s home kit from last season was chosen in 47th place.
The top ten was as follows:
1. Ajax (1971-1973)
2. Saint-Étienne (1975-1977)
3. The Netherlands (1974)
4. Brazil (1970)
5. Boca Juniors (1981/82)
6. Peru (1970-1978)
7. Argentina (1986)
8. Juventus (1983-1985)
9. France (1984)
10. Paris Saint-Germain (1982/83)