Calvin Bassey is not part of the Ajax squad heading to the training camp in Germany as he nears a possible transfer to Fulham.
Ajax have already reached an agreement with Fulham on a deal that is worth €21 million and Bassey just needs to agree personal terms with the Premier League side.
According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are giving Bassey space to complete the move and he is missing from the squad that will travel to Germany for a training camp until Saturday.
Bassey is set to leave Amsterdam a year after joining from Rangers for €23 million. The Nigerian centre-back could not hold down a place and has now been told that he is free to leave the club.