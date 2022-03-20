Antony scored a late winner as Ajax came from behind to defeat Feyenoord 3-2 in a thrilling De Klassieker on Sunday.
Ajax went into the game on the back of their disappointing Champions League exit, while Feyenoord had progressed to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.
Feyenoord had been waiting since 2005 for a victory in Amsterdam but they took the lead after only eight minutes with Luis Sinisterra heading in from close range after Andre Onana denied Guus Til.
Ajax got off to a slow start but they equalised in the 24th minute with Sebastien Haller firing into the net after Ofir Marciano parrying a shot from Ryan Gravenberch. However, the hosts were only level for four minutes before Til put Feyenoord back in front.
Cyriel Dessers missed a good chance to put Feyenoord 3-1 in front as he raced through on goal but with only Onana to beat he put the ball wide. Jens Toornstra was in a great position for a tap-in but Dessers ignored him.
Ajax went on the offensive in the second half and Jurrien Timber cracked the crossbar with a header before substitute Brian Brobbey headed a corner wide. Feyenoord tried to keep it tight defensively, but in the 78th minute, Dusan Tadic equalised with a free-kick.
Ajax then took the victory in the 86th minute as Antony finished a pass from Nicolas Tagliafico to make it 3-2. The Brazilian was sent-off late in stoppage time for a second yellow card.
Ajax heads into the international break top of the table and still two points ahead of PSV Eindhoven. Feyenoord is in third but they are now 11 points off the top and have FC Twente breathing down their necks.